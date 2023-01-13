Graduation rates drop in Florida

Graduation rates in Florida, which had been steadily increasing every year since the 2005-2006 school year, dropped for the first time last year.

Only 87.3 percent of seniors graduated during the 2021-2022 school year compared to 90.1 percent of seniors during the 2020-2021 school year.

That’s a three percent decrease over a twelve-month period.

Across the board, fewer students of every gender and race graduated last school year, but Black and Hispanic students showed the greatest losses.

Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, and Brevard county public schools all graduated fewer seniors last year. Marion county’s graduation rates also decreased.

Not all students who didn't graduate are drop-outs, however, with many attending adult education, receiving certificates of completion or GED-based diplomas.

To see how your district did, click here.

