Education

Graduation rates drop in Florida

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST
graduation-cap-3430714_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
Graduation rates dropped in Florida during the 2021-2022 school year.

Graduation rates in Florida, which had been steadily increasing every year since the 2005-2006 school year, dropped for the first time last year.

graduation rates.png
Florida Department of Education
/
Florida graduation rates had been steadily increasing every year up until last year.

Only 87.3 percent of seniors graduated during the 2021-2022 school year compared to 90.1 percent of seniors during the 2020-2021 school year.

That’s a three percent decrease over a twelve-month period.

Across the board, fewer students of every gender and race graduated last school year, but Black and Hispanic students showed the greatest losses.

Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, and Brevard county public schools all graduated fewer seniors last year. Marion county’s graduation rates also decreased.

dropouts.png
Florida Department of Education
/
Many of the students who didn't graduate this year, are still completing adult education, GEDs or getting other forms of certification.

Not all students who didn't graduate are drop-outs, however, with many attending adult education, receiving certificates of completion or GED-based diplomas.

To see how your district did, click here.

Education State News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
