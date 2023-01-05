© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Only ten veterans certified through Florida program hired in the state

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
Ron DeSantis
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Only a handful of veterans certified as teachers through a special Florida Department of Education program have been hired in the state’s school districts despite hundreds applying.

The Military Veterans Certification Pathway Program allows veterans with four years of military service and 60 college credits to apply for a five-year temporary teaching certificate.

But Democratic Senator Lori Berman says only ten veterans, who have been certified through the program have actually been hired as teachers in the state.

When she asked the Florida Senate’s Staff Director Matthew Bouck about why placement was so low at this week’s Senate education subcommittee meeting, she didn’t get a straight answer.

“And do we know why the 4 to 500 are not getting their certificate?"

"That I’m not.” 

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis floated the program as a solution to the state’s teacher shortage.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Education says, the program is, “providing employment for certain veterans as teachers in Florida when before they would not have this opportunity.”

Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details