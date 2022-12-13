Brevard County School Board meets Tuesday to discuss disciplinary rule changes

The Brevard County School Board will unveil a new disciplinary policy at tonight’s school board meeting.

The policy will outline a zero tolerance policy when it comes to student assaults on teachers, bus drivers and fellow students, along with a near-total cell phone ban.

The rule change comes after the school board claims dozens of teachers and bus drivers have left the district after being attacked by students.

A special meeting called last week to discuss the new policy, turned into a full day meeting with parents, community members and teachers weighing in on the issue.

Those opposed say the policy isn’t needed and could even be used to target students who have been labeled as problems.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey who supports these changes says it’s the only way to cut down on the school-to-prison pipeline, and to alleviate a district-wide teacher shortage.

The meeting begins tonight at 5:30 pm at the Educational Services Facility building in Viera, and will also be streamed on the district’s YouTube page.

