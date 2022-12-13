© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Brevard County School Board meets Tuesday to discuss disciplinary rule changes

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST
Nicole Fannin
Mark Humphrey/AP
/
AP
Nicole Fannin executive director of residential services, gives a tour of a classroom at Youth Villages Oct. 25, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The nonprofit organization has focused on counseling children with mental health or behavioral problems since 1986.

The Brevard County School Board will unveil a new disciplinary policy at tonight’s school board meeting.

The policy will outline a zero tolerance policy when it comes to student assaults on teachers, bus drivers and fellow students, along with a near-total cell phone ban.

The rule change comes after the school board claims dozens of teachers and bus drivers have left the district after being attacked by students.

A special meeting called last week to discuss the new policy, turned into a full day meeting with parents, community members and teachers weighing in on the issue.

Those opposed say the policy isn’t needed and could even be used to target students who have been labeled as problems.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey who supports these changes says it’s the only way to cut down on the school-to-prison pipeline, and to alleviate a district-wide teacher shortage.

The meeting begins tonight at 5:30 pm at the Educational Services Facility building in Viera, and will also be streamed on the district’s YouTube page. 

Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details