Osceola County Schools Superintendent will Retire in 2023

The Osceola County Schools superintendent is stepping down after working in her district for more than three decades.

Osceola County Public Schools Superintendent Debra Pace will step down from her role on June 30, 2023.

Pace has been superintendent since 2016.

In a statement, the school district says Pace is, “working alongside the School Board to ensure a smooth transition for the next leader of our school district.”

Pace was not only a student in the district, but her first teaching job was at Poinciana High School.

The news comes less than a year after former superintendent of Orange County Schools Barbara Jenkins announced her retirement. Maria Vazquez now leads OCPS.

