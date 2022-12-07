© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Osceola County Schools Superintendent will Retire in 2023

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST
Debra Pace
Osceola County Schools
/
Debra Pace will retire from the district in June.

The Osceola County Schools superintendent is stepping down after working in her district for more than three decades.

Osceola County Public Schools Superintendent Debra Pace will step down from her role on June 30, 2023.

Pace has been superintendent since 2016.

In a statement, the school district says Pace is, “working alongside the School Board to ensure a smooth transition for the next leader of our school district.”

Pace was not only a student in the district, but her first teaching job was at Poinciana High School.

The news comes less than a year after former superintendent of Orange County Schools Barbara Jenkins announced her retirement. Maria Vazquez now leads OCPS.

Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details