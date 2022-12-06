© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Brevard County superintendent Mark Mullins to leave at the end of December after board vote

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published December 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST
mullins.png
Brevard Public Schools via YouTube
/
Brevard County Superintendent of Schools Mark Mullins speaks during a special school board meeting Monday morning.

Brevard County Superintendent of Schools Mark Mullins will be leaving Dec. 31 after the new School Board approved a separation agreement Monday.

Three board members -- Megan Wright, Gene Trent and Matt Susin -- indicated last month that they wanted the change.

That earlier meeting marked a shifting tide for Brevard County Schools as the new board restricted bathroom access for transgender kids and got ready to update its book-banning policy.

The removal of Mullins, who enforced a mask mandate, is part of that.

At Monday's meeting, more than a dozen people defended him as a remarkable educator and leader. Phil Moore of Palm Bay called out the three board members, saying the decision is politically motivated.

"This action was a personal vendetta against school staff and, in this case, with the superintendent," he said.

New board member Megan Wright got elected with backing from GOP Governor Ron DeSantis.

"While I understand that the community is not necessarily happy with all of the decisions that are being currently made, what I will say is that we are headed in a different direction, and that is a change that is going to happen," she said.

The separation agreement includes 20 weeks of pay plus three and a half months of accrued vacation time and sick leave.

Mullins was superintendent for four years and worked for the district for 29 years.

The board plans to name an interim superintendent later this month and begin a nationwide search.

Tags
Education Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details