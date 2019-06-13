Education Desk: Nonprofit Offers Children Hot Meals Now That School’s Out for the Year

School’s out in Central Florida and that means students can’t rely on free and reduced lunch programs for breakfasts and lunches over the next two months.

That’s where a nonprofit like Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida comes in.

Food is love when words are inadequate. When families are devastated by disasters, emergencies or tragedies, like Pulse, Second Harvest and its network of feeding partners are ready to restore stability and healing to families, like Wanda's. #OrlandoUnited #FeedHopeNow pic.twitter.com/xUzRIzdx3p — Second Harvest CFL (@feedhopenow) June 12, 2019

They provide 8,000 hot meals every day to kids in need in the area.

This week the Education Desk met with Second Harvest’s Vice President Greg Higgerson to talk about why it’s not just important for children to keep learning, but also to keep eating healthy over the summer break.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.