 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Education Desk: Nonprofit Offers Children Hot Meals Now That School’s Out for the Year

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The nonprofit provides fresh meals to 8,000 children each day. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The nonprofit provides fresh meals to 8,000 children each day. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

School’s out in Central Florida and that means students can’t rely on free and reduced lunch programs for breakfasts and lunches over the next two months.

That’s where a nonprofit like Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida comes in.

They provide 8,000 hot meals every day to kids in need in the area.

This week the Education Desk met with Second Harvest’s Vice President Greg Higgerson to talk about why it’s not just important for children to keep learning, but also to keep eating healthy over the summer break.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP