Central Florida News


Education Desk: Happy 108th Birthday Midge Ruff, Teacher and Centenarian!

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Winter Park resident Mildred “Midge” Ruff recently turned 108. Photo: Mayflower Retirement Community

Winter Park resident Mildred “Midge” Ruff recently turned 108.

At her party at the The Mayflower Retirement Community where she lives, Opera Orlando signer Gabriel Preisser sang happy birthday to her in Italian.

Then over cake and punch, residents were asked to come up with adjectives that described Ruff. Some of these included irreplaceable, inspirational and even: “One in a million. One in one hundred and eight.” 

Another word that describes Ruff? Teacher. 

The Education Desk spoke with her about her two decades as an elementary school teacher in the Midwest and the most important lesson she’s learned inside and outside of the classroom.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

