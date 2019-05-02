Education Desk: First Class of Students with Intellectual Disabilities will Graduate from University of Central Florida
Students at the University of Central Florida are graduating this week.
And for the first time-thirteen students with intellectual disabilities will join them.
Our first class of Inclusive Education Services students will be recognized at commencement this Friday afternoon with the @UCFCCIE.
They’re part of the inaugural class of a program through UCF Inclusive Education Services.
Like any other undergraduate-they’ve taken college classes, completed internships, and lived on campus.
The Education Desk met with one of those students-Elyse Mundelein and her mom Tina-as she gets ready to put on her cap and gown.
