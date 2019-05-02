 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Education Desk: First Class of Students with Intellectual Disabilities will Graduate from University of Central Florida

by (WMFE)
Practicing for graduation on Friday, May 3. Photo: UCF

Practicing for graduation on Friday, May 3. Photo: UCF

Students at the University of Central Florida are graduating this week.

And for the first time-thirteen students with intellectual disabilities will join them.

Like any other undergraduate-they’ve taken college classes, completed internships, and lived on campus.

The Education Desk met with one of those students-Elyse Mundelein and her mom Tina-as she gets ready to put on her cap and gown.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP