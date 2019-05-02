Education Desk: First Class of Students with Intellectual Disabilities will Graduate from University of Central Florida

Students at the University of Central Florida are graduating this week.

And for the first time-thirteen students with intellectual disabilities will join them.

Our first class of Inclusive Education Services students will be recognized at commencement this Friday afternoon with the @UCFCCIE. They’re part of the inaugural class of a program through UCF Inclusive Education Services. In the meantime, we’ll just be here reminiscing on this fun time we had with them 😭 pic.twitter.com/dqXHFvNC9O — UCF (@UCF) April 29, 2019

Like any other undergraduate-they’ve taken college classes, completed internships, and lived on campus.

The Education Desk met with one of those students-Elyse Mundelein and her mom Tina-as she gets ready to put on her cap and gown.

