Education Desk: The Importance of Supporting Your Neighborhood Science Museum, Especially During Statewide Arts Funding Cuts

Arts organizations in Florida have taken a hit with big cuts to state funding and it’s not just theater programs and art museums.

In the last four years the Orlando Science Center has seen its funding from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs cut from $150,000 dollars to $10,000 dollars.

Now the Science Center is looking for other funding sources-including tourist development taxes.

The Center itself has set up its own initiative to support other artists during its Pompeii exhibit that will open this Spring.

Pompeii: The Immortal City exhibit is coming to OSC in 2020 & we want you to join us! Through April 30, 2019 we are accepting proposals for artist partnership programs & collaborations tied to the rich culture explored in Pompeii.

The Education Desk met with CEO JoAnn Newman during their busy spring break camps to talk about the importance of supporting early childhood STEM education. For more information about events at the Science Center check out their calendar.

