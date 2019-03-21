 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Education


Education Desk: The Importance of Supporting Your Neighborhood Science Museum, Especially During Statewide Arts Funding Cuts

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Four years ago, the Center received some $150,000 dollars in grant money through the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. Last year, that number was cut to about $10,000 dollars. Photo: Orlando Science Center Twitter

Four years ago, the Center received some $150,000 dollars in grant money through the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. Last year, that number was cut to about $10,000 dollars. Photo: Orlando Science Center Twitter

Arts organizations in Florida have taken a hit with big cuts to state funding and it’s not just theater programs and art museums.

In the last four years the Orlando Science Center has seen its funding from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs cut from $150,000 dollars to $10,000 dollars.

Now the Science Center is looking for other funding sources-including tourist development taxes.

The Center itself has set up its own initiative to support other artists during its Pompeii exhibit that will open this Spring.

 

The Education Desk met with CEO JoAnn Newman during their busy spring break camps to talk about the importance of supporting early childhood STEM education. For more information about events at the Science Center check out their calendar.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP