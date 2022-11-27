-
Sheriff Wayne Ivey says there's too many incidents of violent attacks on teachers and bus drivers.
-
A new program being piloted in a handful of Connecticut classrooms, called Feel Your Best Self, is using the joy of puppetry to teach children how to manage their feelings and empathize with others.
-
DeSantis Tuesday teased legislation aimed at recruiting to teaching jobs retired law-enforcement officers, emergency-medical technicians, paramedics and…
-
A pending legal settlement is good news for defrauded borrowers. But it raises questions about the U.S. Education Department's ability to police college misconduct.
-
A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office finds that public schools remain highly segregated along racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines. One reason: school district secession.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed bills that limit how race and sexual orientation can be taught. He says students have been getting a "distorted" view of history.
-
Andrew Spar, Florida Education Association president, said the latest series of Supreme Court rulings has already muddied separation of church and state.
-
The measure that opponents dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" law goes into effect July 1. But one of the most controversial parts of the Parental Rights in…
-
As part of teacher appreciation month, Morning Edition asked NPR's audience to write a poem about teachers who have had an impact on their lives.
-
As the school year draws to a close, is there a teacher who has inspired you? Share with us a poem showing your appreciation for educators who have inspired you.
-
Student loan interest rates reset every May. This year, they're on the rise.
-
The Florida Prepaid College Board is urging families to lock in the future cost of college with a Florida 529 Prepaid Plan. The program is the largest and…