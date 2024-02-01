Disney appeals federal judge's ruling on lawsuit

Disney has appealed a federal judge’s decision to throw out its lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the appeal submitted Thursday, February 1, the company says the judge’s actions set a dangerous precedent for other plaintiffs fighting DeSantis’ policies in the state.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor ruled that Disney did not provide enough evidence to prove DeSantis had retaliated against the company when it publicly opposed the Parental Rights in Education law.

The law bans most discussion of gender identity and sexuality in grades K-12 in Florida.

DeSantis and the legislature replaced the Disney-led Reedy Creek Improvement District with its own Central Florida Tourism Oversight District shortly after.

In a press conference on Thursday, where Gov. Ron DeSantis announced some of the Florida State Guard would be sent to Texas, he told Disney it needed to, “move on.”