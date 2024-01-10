© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Y'all come back now you hear! Country Bear Jamboree temporarily closes this month

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 10, 2024 at 1:27 PM EST
Joe Penniston
/
Flickr - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

An iconic band of singing bears, will take their first break from performing since 1971, as Disney reworks its iconic attraction the Country Bear Jamboree at Disney World in Orlando.

The Country Bear Jamboree will temporarily close at the Magic Kingdom on Jan. 26th.

The attraction is the latest to be reworked at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. A new Jungle Cruise ride opened at the parks in 2023 and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain later this year.
 
The new Country Bear Jamboree will feature the animatronic bears playing Disney classics in the style of country greats.

In a post on the Disney Parks blogs, park officials said, "the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles."

The changes were first announced in September last year at Disney's Destination D23.

At that time, Disney said, "Imagineers are envisioning the new take as a homage to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and they’re working with Nashville musicians to get the authentic country sound. The popular attraction will continue to have the fun and friendly tone and same characters."

Curtains rise the summer 2024.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
