© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to expect from the 2024 Florida legislative session?

WMFE | By Talia Blake
Published January 9, 2024 at 12:43 PM EST
Republicans hold a supermajority in the Florida House and Senate. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, lawmakers will gather in Tallahassee for the 2024 Legislative Session.
Via News Service of Florida
Republicans hold a supermajority in the Florida House and Senate. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, lawmakers will gather in Tallahassee for the 2024 Legislative Session.

Florida lawmakers meet in Tallahassee Tuesday, January 9 for the start of the annual legislative session. Gov. Ron DeSantis released his recommendations for the 2024 budget, which totals more than $114 billion.

Back to the bread and butter

Typically leading up to the annual legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis is very outspoken about the issues he wants to tackle, but that's not the case this year, according to Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

"I presume that's because Gov. DeSantis has really been focused on his presidential run. He's been out of the state as often as he has been in the state. So with that said, I think we're going to actually see the legislature, the legislative leaders and committee chairs have a little more say in the agenda for the legislature."

Jewett said that means lawmakers can get back to the "bread and butter" issues that Floridians are actually concerned about.

"So instead of those controversial social issues, I think they're going to be looking at things like health care, education, the environment."

A few bills to watch

Both bills look to prevent minors under the age of 16 from having social media accounts.
"In certain cases, they want to make sure that social media companies are doing a better job tracking the ages of people who are trying to use that," said Jewett.

  • SB 850: Artificial Intelligence in Political Advertising

"If somebody were to run a political ad that was AI generated, and particularly if it used images that weren't really true, then the ad would technically have to list and say that this was AI generated," said Jewett.

  • Live Healthy Initiative: A proposal to grow Florida's Health Care Workforce

"Passidomo is proposing some steps, such as to try to shift people away from our emergency rooms, if they can get care elsewhere," said Jewett. "Also to try to produce more doctors, get more doctors to stay and to come to Florida to practice because there's a doctor shortage."
Tags
Economy & Business Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details