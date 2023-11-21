Orange County sends onePULSE cease-and-desist letter over unauthorized lease agreements

Orange County says onePULSE Foundation is in violation of its property use agreement with the county.

Officials claim the nonprofit entered into three unauthorized lease agreements with the Nassal Company using tourist development tax dollars, collected on local rentals.

The county says the Nassal Company has sixty days to vacate the site.

The news comes a month after onePULSE met with the county to let them know they wouldn’t be moving forward with building a Pulse museum.

In a statement, onePULSE says, “That meeting began the process of closing out our agreement with the county; this latest development is part of that process.”

The City of Orlando purchased the property last month for $2 million dollars, with plans to establish a permanent memorial at the site.

Forty-nine people were killed and more were injured when a gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub in 2016.

Read the full cease-and-desist letter below: