Disney World's Monorail evacuated. Here's what to know

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
Pixabay
/
Pixabay
The Monorail has been operational at the Disney parks since 1971.

Disney World guests on a Monorail had to be evacuated Tuesday, October 31 when the train got a flat.

It took about an hour for Reedy Creek firefighters to evacuate all 71 guests.

In a statement the company says, "No guests or cast members have reported injuries.”

Under House Bill 1305, the Department of Transportation must conduct regular inspections of the iconic people mover. The new rules took effect this summer.

The Monorail has been ferrying people to Magic Kingdom since 1971.

Tags
Economy & Business Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
