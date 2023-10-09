Orlando International Airport to address parking ahead of holiday travel

The Orlando International Airport is working on improving the parking situation ahead of what is expected to be another record-breaking holiday travel season.

Airport officials say 800 additional parking spots should be added by the end of December.

And executive Director Kevin Thibault said even before the holidays begin, a new online reservation system for the 20,000 parking spots at the airport will come online.

“They can then reserve a parking space just like they do at the Amway, or they do at Dr. Phillips, and then be able to get here and not have to worry about trying to find a parking spot," said Thibault.

At the start of the new year, Thibault said the airport will also add a parking guidance system which will alert people which garage they should head to for parking.

“We're in the midst of putting in the parking guidance system as well. That will probably come after the first of the year because of the time it takes to install all the equipment. But we're in the midst of configuring that now," said Thibault.

He expects the holiday season to be a busy one, as the airport is already trending 15% ahead of last year.

Click here for the latest parking information at MCO.