Orange County tourism taxes keep dropping. Here's what to know

For the fifth month in a row, Orange County has brought in fewer tourist development tax dollars on hotel and other rental stays compared with last year.

TDT revenue collected during the month of August was down around 5.6% compared to this time last year.

Visit Orlando predicts hotel bookings for the remainder of the year, including for the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, will be lower than last year as well.

August's numbers were about $5 million less than what the county brought in in July.

In a statement, Visit Orlando blamed the decline in TDT on increased competition within the global travel market along with a dip in demand for travel.

The agency still expects some last-minute bookings to be made ahead of the holidays. They also have plans to continue robust marketing campaigns in areas of the country, like the Midwest, that tend to drive short-term bookings.

Here's some additional data from Visit Orlando:

