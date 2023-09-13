Meals on Wheels Etc. opening new neighborhood dining sites in Seminole County

The nonprofit agency that has provided Meals on Wheels in Seminole County for 50 years is opening two additional neighborhood dining sites for people 60 and older.

Meals on Wheels Etc. delivers free breakfast and lunch to about 325 homes five days a week. It also operates a few neighborhood dining locations, where the same lunch menu is served cafeteria style.

Executive Director Mike McKee says socialization is critical for the physical and mental health of older residents.

"The dining site is a wonderful place for seniors to go and get out of the house," McKee said. "They get to socialize. They play games. They do exercises, all kinds of activities. We'll bring in speakers, and they're able to break bread together."

Starting next week, McKee is opening new locations at Midway Safe Harbor Center in Sanford and the Boys and Girls Club in Goldsboro. The addresses are:

Midway Safe Harbor Center, 2405 Rightway Sanford.

Westside Community Center/Boys and Girls Club of West Sanford, 919 S Persimmon Ave, Sanford.

Meals on Wheels Etc. already operates four other dining locations, in Sanford, Casselberry and Altamonte Springs.

Seniors can reserve a spot by calling (407) 333-8877 or stopping by a dining site during operating hours. They're open from 9 a.m. to at least 12:30 p.m.

Meals on Wheels, provided largely through federal funding, is one of several services from Meals on Wheels Etc., which include transportation, housekeeping and help with utility bills.

McKee says it also operates the Top Hat Catering Services to help pay for essential programs.

