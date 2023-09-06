No plane ticket? No problem. You can still visit the Orlando airport's Terminal C

Ever get the urge to stand in line at a Transporation Security Administration checkpoint and then visit the shops and restaurants in a busy airport terminal, just for the fun of it?

Well, now you can.

Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C is now open to members of the general public without a airplane ticket who sign up for a one-day digital guest pass.

It’s called the Experience MCO Visitor Pass Program. It's a "pilot" program (no pun intended).

Members of the general public can go online and request the guest pass and the airport sends it by email after midnight on the day of their visit.

The digital pass is available in hourly increments between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. And the guest has to leave by 8 p.m.

In announcing the pass, the airport said it offers a way to explore the architecture, interactive media and services in Terminal C. It could also be a chance to accompany friends or family who are flying out.

According to an airport brochure, Terminal C has 23 food and beverage locations and 11 retail sites.