Economy & Business

Who will pay? OnePulse stops footing the bill for memorial site upkeep

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
The Pulse Memorial.
Matthew Peddie
Starting, Friday, September 1, OnePulse will no longer pay for the upkeep of the temporary Pulse memorial.

OnePulse terminated its lease for the property earlier this month. The temporary memorial is now back in the hands of its original owners including Barbara Poma.

Moving forward, OnePulse says it’s up to the owners to pay for its maintenance.

Poma stepped down as the director of the nonprofit in April.

A month later in May, OnePulse announced it would be building a permanent Pulse memorial at a different location than the Pulse nightclub, where the shooting took place.

In a statement OnePulse said, "it remains focused on finalizing a new site for the memorial and updating initial designs for the permanent memorial and museum.”

WMFE's Nicole Darden Creston reported on Mother's Day, that Pulse survivors were calling for control of the OnePulse foundation, founded after the shooting.

Tiara Parker lost her cousin in the shooting. She put her feelings about the nonprofit this way:

"I’m somebody’s meal ticket and they could care less about me," said Parker. "I can’t tell you how many times I reached out to the club asking for assistance or help and they directed me to places that they knew didn’t have any funds available for victims of any crime."

49 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when a gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub in June 2016.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
