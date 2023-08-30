Central Florida transportation reopening after Hurricane Idalia

LYNX-The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority

The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority has started to reopen after Hurricane Idalia made contact in parts of northern Florida.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Transportation Authority said that all LYNX fixed route and NeighborLink services have started to serve customers using a regular weekday scheduled.

However, there could be minor delays after the system started up again at 11 a.m.

ACCESS LYNX will only have life sustaining trips only today. The public transportation will return to normal on Thursday via appointment only. Customers are encouraged to make their appointment as soon as possible.



Votran will resume service in Volusia county

Votran has opened operations on select routes and plans to have complete route restoration by noon today after Hurricane Idalia. However, there may be delays and detours for passengers from the storm.

Votran’s Flex Service resumed normal operations earlier this morning.

As of this morning, fares are again being collected from passengers. Riders are advised to stay informed by referring to the latest route updates on the myStop mobile app or by visiting the Votran website.