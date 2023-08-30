© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Economy & Business
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Stories from WMFE and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) which delivers timely public safety information and emergency messaging to 13 public radio stations across the state of Florida.

Central Florida theme parks remain open during Idalia

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
Disney World, along with Central Florida's other theme parks are operating normally despite the storm.
Most Central Florida theme parks are operating normally Wednesday, August 30 despite Hurricane Idalia.

Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Legoland, Peppa Pig Theme Park, and Gatorland are all open.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed Wednesday.

Guests at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds have been asked to secure trailers and other outdoor camping items.

Legoland and Peppa Pig Theme Parks say park operations may be limited due to inclement weather.

Evacuees can still get reduced rates at Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Disney Park resorts, and Legoland Hotel and Legoland Pirate Island Hotel through Thursday, August 31.

Those same discounts apply for first responders. All that's necessary to take advantage of the deal, is to show a valid ID.

To book a Rosen room call, 866-33-ROSEN (76736). To book a Disney room, call 407-W-DISNEY if you're an evacuee, 407-828-3200 option 3 if you're a first responder. Make Legoland reservations here.

