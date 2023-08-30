Central Florida theme parks remain open during Idalia

Most Central Florida theme parks are operating normally Wednesday, August 30 despite Hurricane Idalia.

Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Legoland, Peppa Pig Theme Park, and Gatorland are all open.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed Wednesday.

Guests at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds have been asked to secure trailers and other outdoor camping items.

Legoland and Peppa Pig Theme Parks say park operations may be limited due to inclement weather.

Evacuees can still get reduced rates at Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Disney Park resorts, and Legoland Hotel and Legoland Pirate Island Hotel through Thursday, August 31.

Those same discounts apply for first responders. All that's necessary to take advantage of the deal, is to show a valid ID.

To book a Rosen room call, 866-33-ROSEN (76736). To book a Disney room, call 407-W-DISNEY if you're an evacuee, 407-828-3200 option 3 if you're a first responder. Make Legoland reservations here.