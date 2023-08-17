Grocery store chain ALDI is taking over Florida’s Winn-Dixie stores.

The acquisition by ALDI is focused on the southeast including 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

In a statement, ALDI’s CEO says the move allows the company to continue its expansion and growth in the region with the aim of helping shoppers save on their grocery trips.

"Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said ALDI CEO Jason Hart. "The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills."

The ALDI company will evaluate which stores it will convert to an Aldi. For stores that are not converted, they’ll continue to operate as Winn-Dixie or Harveys Supermarket stores.

ALDI plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.

“This merger agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities,” said the President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Anthony Hucker.