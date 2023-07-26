© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Economy

Oldest Black fraternity pulls out of Florida convention due to African American history standards

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published July 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
Alpha Phi Alpha says it's moving its 119th anniversary convention from Orlando.
Alpha Phi Alpha X/Screenshot
/
Alpha Phi Alpha says it's moving its 119th anniversary convention from Orlando.

A prominent national Black fraternity has pulled its yearly convention out of Florida, following uproar over the state’s new African American history standards for K-12 students.

Alpha Phi Alpha says it's moving its 119th anniversary convention from Orlando due to, “Governor Ron DeSantis’ harmful, racist, and insensitive policies against Black communities.”

The decision came after the state recently revealed its new African American history standards which includes teaching that slavery was beneficial to some of the enslaved. It follows a decision earlier this year by DeSantis to ban an AP African American History course.

The convention which was scheduled to take place in 2025 would have brought an estimated $4.6 million dollars to the Central Florida area.

Alpha Phi Alpha's announcement comes months after an NAACP travel advisory warned against visiting the state. Read the full statement here.

Economy Central Florida News
