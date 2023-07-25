Pro Bowl Games returning to Orlando in 2024

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games are returning to Orlando. The City Beautiful hosted the games from 2017 to 2020.

The National Football League says the weeklong celebration of football will be held in February at Camping World Stadium, along with other local venues throughout Central Florida.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the first four years of pro bowls in Orlando brought in an estimated $45 million dollars of economic impact.

Demings says that’s a direct impact to everyone who works in the tourism industry. More than 39,000 nights were booked during the last pro bowl games collectively.

Camping World Stadium has requested a $800 million dollar investment from the Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force for upgrades to the stadium.

The task force has ranked that project one of five that should receive part of the taxes collected from hotel stays.