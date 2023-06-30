© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Economy

Flying out of Orlando International Airport for Independence Day? Expect delays

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
Orlando International Airport expects some 2 million passengers to travel through the airport today through July 5th.
Orlando International Airport expects some 2 million passengers to travel through the airport through July 5.

Orlando International Airport could see a 16 percent uptick in travel over the July 4 weekend, with summer storms and high travel volumes expected to cause delays.

Executives expect some 2 million passengers to travel through the airport Friday, June 30 through July 5.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Saturday, July 1.

Summer storms and disruptions with United flights caused hundreds of bags to pile up at MCO on Thursday. According to FlightAware, 12 flights have already been canceled at the airport over the past day.

Passengers are reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their departure and to check parking availability using the MCO app. Parking garage updates are also available here.

Links 11, 18, 42, 51, 111, 407 and 436S can also get you to the Orlando airport.

Read more about your rights as a passenger here.

