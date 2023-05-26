© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando International Airport will welcome 1.1 million over Memorial Day holiday

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT
With the holiday on Monday, increased travel is expected through next Wednesday May 31.
With the holiday on Monday, increased travel is expected through next Wednesday May 31.

More than one million people are expected to pass through the Orlando International Airport traveling for Memorial Day.

With the holiday on Monday, increased travel is expected through next Wednesday May 31.

Around 1.1 million people are expected at Orlando International Airport. That’s a 16 percent increase from the same time last year.

Airport officials are opening the new West Park Place parking lot adding 3,100 additional spaces.

The busiest travel day at MCO is expected to be this Saturday, with almost 170,000 people flying out of the airport.

