Disney wraps up company-wide layoffs this week

Disney is expected to finalize company-wide layoffs this week, with the third and final round of layoffs to wrap up on Friday.

More than 2,500 employees will be cut from the company by the end of the week.

Disney announced the three rounds of layoffs in February, citing the financial need for strategic realignment of the company and cost-saving measures.

The first round of layoffs were in March, with the second round following in April.

Altogether 7,000 workers will lose their jobs before the start of the summer.

The layoffs come days after Disney canceled a $1 billion dollar Lake Nona campus that would have brought 2,000 jobs to Central Florida.