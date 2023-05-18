Orlando-area home builders monitor workforce impacts of new immigration law

The Greater Orlando Builders Association is watching with concern the possible impacts on the construction workforce of an immigration bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis this month.

CEO Chassity Vega said the builders are in "an urgent monitoring stage" and the association is reviewing the law and preparing to help them follow it.

Some construction workers are foreign labor. And despite videos of empty worksites on social media, like TikTok and YouTube videos from a housing development in Davenport, Vega said she isn't seeing that happening in Central Florida -- yet.

"Right now I have counterparts throughout the state that are seeing some crews leaving, nothing of significant numbers, I don't believe," Vega said. "And I'm not getting a sense of urgency from my builders today, I will tell you."

She said their crews are showing up, though there may be some individual workers missing.

Vega said supply chain issues are behind them now and new residents are flooding into Florida.

"The number one factor affecting my builders right now is labor," she said. "And so now you have this law in place that could in fact complicate the labor aspect and make it even harder."

The law takes effect July 1 and requires companies with 25 or more workers to use E-Verify for new hires. Violations carry fines of $1,000 a day.

It'll be a felony to use a false ID to get a job or to transport an undocumented person into the state.

