As Tax Day nears, free help is available through AARP and United Way

Tax Day is next Tuesday, April 18, and for seniors and other residents with modest income there's free help available for filing those federal income taxes.

The IRS teams up with nonprofit organizations like the United Way and AARP to assist taxpayers through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

AARP volunteers provide in-person and virtual assistance, especially for people over 50. But there's no age or income requirement.

A search for sites around Orlando turned up nearly 80 participating locations.

The United Way also has IRS-certified volunteers.

In Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, the Heart of Florida United Way offers this help for people earning $73,000 a year or less.