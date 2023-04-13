© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Economy

As Tax Day nears, free help is available through AARP and United Way

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published April 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
AARP volunteers provide federal income tax filing assistance
Submitted photo
/
AARP
AARP volunteers provide federal income tax filing assistance through April 18.

Tax Day is next Tuesday, April 18, and for seniors and other residents with modest income there's free help available for filing those federal income taxes.

The IRS teams up with nonprofit organizations like the United Way and AARP to assist taxpayers through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

AARP volunteers provide in-person and virtual assistance, especially for people over 50. But there's no age or income requirement.

A search for sites around Orlando turned up nearly 80 participating locations.

The United Way also has IRS-certified volunteers.

In Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, the Heart of Florida United Way offers this help for people earning $73,000 a year or less.

Tags
Economy Central Florida News
