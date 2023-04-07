Brightline, Valencia team up to fill positions on Orlando expansion

Brightline is looking to hire graduates of Valencia’s 22-week Industrial Automation Tech Program to fill open maintenance jobs at its Orlando vehicle maintenance facility.

The jobs start at $20 dollars an hour.

The company’s Katie Mitzner said workers will maintain the trains that travel between Orlando and Miami, and the railroad track they travel on.

“This is a 24/7 operation and this is absolutely necessary for us to have folks in place working there to keep us operational, working on all these trains and keeping them operating and moving between Orlando and Miami without a hitch.”

Mitzner says Brightline is also working with career placement teams at Seminole State College and the University of Central Florida’s Engineering School to fill open positions.

“So you know, we're proud that our starting minimum hourly rate is $20 an hour and then it goes up from there," said Mitzner. "These are highly paid highly skilled jobs that we now have open and that our contractors have open to work at our maintenance facility and then throughout our Orlando operation.”

The Orlando expansion project is currently 90 percent complete. Check out open positions here.