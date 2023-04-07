407 Day returns to Orange County for its fourth year

Today is April 7 also known as 407 Day, a nod to the Orlando area’s longtime area code.

The day was started in 2020 as a way to keep Orange County businesses and restaurants running at the height of the COVID pandemic.

Four years later, residents are still encouraged to support their favorite boutiques, shops, and restaurants by sharing photos with the hashtag #407Day to social media.

Friday, a mural will be unveiled in downtown Orlando and Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome will share a poem inspired by the day.

The City of Orlando will also offer a free Game Night for families at Lake Eola Park.

Officials say the Orlando area has fully bounced back since the pandemic. Visit Orlando projects Easter hotel bookings will be on pace with last year.

And the Orlando International Airport expects some 7.3 million passengers will travel through the airport during the Spring Break and Easter holidays, a 13 percent jump from last year.