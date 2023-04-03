HUD awards almost $13 million to Central Florida nonprofits tackling homelessness

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded Central Florida nonprofits almost $13 million dollars to tackle homelessness.

Osceola, Orange, and Seminole county nonprofits can use the grant to help homeless families and individuals find and pay for affordable housing.

Homeless families with children, homeless youth, adults with chronic disabilities and health issues, and survivors of domestic violence and trafficking all qualify for this aid.

People who live in Pathlight Home, Pathways Homes, and Community Assisted & Supportive Living’s affordable housing communities also are eligible to apply.

As part of this assistance, individuals will be able to work with case workers to get help scheduling doctors’ appointments and finding counseling services and full-time work.

The Central Florida grant is part of $2.8 billion dollars that HUD has put aside to address housing issues.