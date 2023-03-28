Disney CEO says first round of company-wide layoffs is this week

In a memo sent to staff, Iger says the first of three rounds of layoffs at Disney will begin this week, impacting workers throughout the company including here in Central Florida.

The Disney CEO says impacted workers will be notified of job cuts through Friday.

Another, larger round of layoffs will follow in April, and a third round of layoffs will take place before the beginning of the summer.

Iger said the goal is to reduce Disney’s workforce by about 7,000 jobs as, “part of a strategic realignment of the company.”

He says workers who aren’t laid off could still face challenges in the coming year. In total, about 3 percent of Disney’s workforce will be affected by these actions.

