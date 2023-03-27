Rural Central Floridians can get USDA assistance to fix hurricane damage to their homes

Floridians living in rural areas of the state who were affected by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole can apply for aid through the United States Department of Agriculture.

Families and individuals could receive nearly $41,000 dollars to fix their homes.

Any rural homeowner in all of Florida’s 67 counties who demonstrates a financial need and whose property was damaged by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole is eligible for the USDA grant.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be used to pay for home repairs, prepare a site for a manufactured home, or relocate a manufactured home.

To find out which disaster recovery assistance you might be eligible for through the USDA, click here.