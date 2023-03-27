© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Rural Central Floridians can get USDA assistance to fix hurricane damage to their homes

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT
trees-2900064_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
Families and individuals could receive nearly $41,000 dollars to fix their homes.

Floridians living in rural areas of the state who were affected by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole can apply for aid through the United States Department of Agriculture.

Families and individuals could receive nearly $41,000 dollars to fix their homes.

Any rural homeowner in all of Florida’s 67 counties who demonstrates a financial need and whose property was damaged by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole is eligible for the USDA grant.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be used to pay for home repairs, prepare a site for a manufactured home, or relocate a manufactured home.

To find out which disaster recovery assistance you might be eligible for through the USDA, click here.

Tags
Economy Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details