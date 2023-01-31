Lakeland police find car used in drive-by shooting that injured 11 men

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said another man injured in Monday afternoon's drive-shooting showed up at the hospital, raising number of those injured to 11.

No one was killed, though one man was struck in the face and another in the abdomen.

At a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Taylor said a blue Nissan believed to be used in the drive-by shooting had been recovered in west Lakeland.

"We do not have anyone in custody yet," he said. "However, I will tell you that detectives worked throughout the night to identify suspects, and we have some I will qualify as very promising leads, very promising information. And we are very actively pursuing all those leads right now."

Taylor said investigators found a significant amount marijuana packaged for sale at the crime scene on North Iowa Avenue and the shooting may have involved narcotics.