Economy

Port Canaveral cruised through the last twelve months, showing growth the whole way through

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
Danielle Prieur
/
Cape Canaveral had a strong year in 2022.

Cape Canaveral broke several records last year, according to a new report released by the Port Authority.

Captain John Murray says in December, the port welcomed a half million people, the most ever for that month. On Christmas weekend, more than 100,000 people used the port.

Murray says the port is officially making a comeback from COVID.

“The point here is to see where we were in December of ‘21 where we were just under 300,000 guests," said Murray. "And in December of ‘22, we did over 700,000.”

Murray says with this number of guests, he’s looking for ways to streamline the customer experience.

That includes rethinking parking at the port’s busy Terminal 10, where over the holidays there were long wait times to leave the parking garage.

"Well, we did over 700,000 passenger movements in December alone," said Murray. "And if you look at two particular dates, the 23rd and 24th of December, we did over 100,000 people that weekend and the following weekend, over 96,000.” 

The port is only expected to get busier in 2023 with Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas expected to make her drydock in mid-February from Spain. Watch the full presentation of the numbers here.

Economy Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
