Orange County in-person interviews for D-SNAP aid continue Tuesday and Wednesday

People who live or work in Orange County can now apply in person to receive federal disaster food assistance for Hurricane Ian -- but time is running out.

The in-person interviews will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

The federally funded, state-run program is called D-SNAP. It provides a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits for low-income families affected by Hurricane Ian.

Those already receiving SNAP funds do not qualify.

The Orange County in-person registration event is at Camping World Stadium from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to pre-register online at the Florida Department of Children and Families website.

Many Florida households have received D-SNAP assistance, after applying by telephone or in person.

Orange is the last of 19 counties to have its in-person registration.