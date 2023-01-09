Orange County in-person interviews for D-SNAP aid continue Tuesday and Wednesday
People who live or work in Orange County can now apply in person to receive federal disaster food assistance for Hurricane Ian -- but time is running out.
The in-person interviews will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.
The federally funded, state-run program is called D-SNAP. It provides a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits for low-income families affected by Hurricane Ian.
Those already receiving SNAP funds do not qualify.
The Orange County in-person registration event is at Camping World Stadium from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to pre-register online at the Florida Department of Children and Families website.
Many Florida households have received D-SNAP assistance, after applying by telephone or in person.
Orange is the last of 19 counties to have its in-person registration.