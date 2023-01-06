© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Economy

Tourist development taxes broke records in Orange County this November

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 6, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST
money-2724241_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
Tourist development taxes are collected on hotels and other short-term leases in the area.

Tourist development taxes collected in Orange County in November exceeded any other November on record. The TDT helps fund the Orange County Convention Center and offsets the costs of venues like the Dr. Phillips Center.

The county brought in over $30 million in tourist development taxes collected on hotels and other short-term stay residences in the area in November.

That’s higher than any November on record, but lower than October’s TDT numbers.

In a statement, Visit Orlando says Electric Daisy Carnival and IAAPA helped offset any losses to the area’s businesses caused by Hurricane Nicole.

The tourism association says the demand for hotels in Orlando has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Meeting and event bookings for the first quarter of 2023 are already 27 percent higher than they were the same time last year, and hotel bookings are up by 13 percent.

Surf expo, VMX, and the PGA Merchandise Show are all returning to the area this month signaling the return of business travel.

Danielle Prieur
