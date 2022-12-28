Airbnb continues to ban New Year's Eve parties in Orlando

For the third year in a row, Airbnb will block certain New Year's Eve bookings in the Orlando area, in order to prevent disruptive parties.

Airbnb will block guests who don’t have positive reviews with the company from making one-night bookings in Orlando on New Year's Eve.

The same applies for guests who have never booked with Airbnb before.

Spokesperson Ben Breit said the policy, which was rolled out in 2020 at the height of COVID-19, doesn’t just protect renters.

“So what we did earlier this year, was we codified that policy, so that it is no longer a temporary policy or a ban on parties," said Breit. "So this is really a bedrock policy for us, something that we feel strongly about. You know, we want our host properties being respected. We want neighbors being respected, that's really important to us as well.”

Last year alone, over 1,400 people in the Orlando area were stopped from making one-night bookings around the new year holiday.

Breit said if anyone does notice a party going on they should use the 24/7 neighbor support hotline to report it.

“You know, no system is perfect. You know, we're hoping to stop as many as we can, but no system is perfect. If there is a party in progress at a property that you believe to be a short-term rental or vacation rental. We would love to know about that as soon as possible," said Breit. "So that we can get involved, work with the host, and help deescalate that situation.”

The hotline can be found at Airbnb.com/neighbors.