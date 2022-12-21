An estimated 3 million people will use Orlando airport this season

Orlando International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest holiday travel seasons since before the pandemic, and now winter storms could complicate things.

As many as three million people could pass through Orlando International Airport this holiday season, between now and January 2nd.

That’s a 17 percent increase over the same time last year.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Monday, January 2nd, while the slowest day will be Christmas. Still, over 136,000 people could use the airport that day.

With winter storms expected to cause flight delays and cancellations, passengers are reminded to check with their individual airline before coming to the airport.

American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Alaska Airlines have already waived fees to change or cancel flights.

If your flight is still on, arrive at least three hours before departure and consider an alternate mode of transportation to MCO as on-site parking usually fills up.