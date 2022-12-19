© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Economy

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando says adoptions are slower this holiday season

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 19, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST
Adoptions are slower than acquisitions at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando this December.

Adoptions at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando are a bit slower this holiday season compared with previous years.

Executive Director Steve Bardy said inflation, and the financial uncertainty of the current economy are to blame.

“People are just waiting to see how things kind of tease out over the next six months. You know, before you make a commitment for 15 or 16 years," said Bardy. "So, when you're taking on a cat, or a dog, especially a younger animal, you know, it is a big commitment.”

Although Bardy doesn’t recommend people give pets as holiday gifts, he said Central Floridians can help out the shelter in two easy ways this season: first, by signing up to foster a puppy or kitten:

“We always love our foster parents. So people that may not be sure if they're ready to care for a pet long term, you know, the option is to foster a dog or cat, because sometimes that's as little as two weeks to six weeks, and you get the experience of having the animal in your home," said Bardy. "And it can tell you whether or not you think you're ready for the long term.”

And second, Bardy says people can also donate pet food to the shelter’s pet food pantry, which gives food to local families who couldn’t otherwise afford to keep their pets.

The pantry accepts new, unopened bags and cans of cat and dog food, and is open every first and third Saturday of the month, from 10 am until noon. No appointment is needed to pick up food.

