Economy

Holiday travel ramps up at Orlando International Airport

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.
Renata Sago
/
Orlando International Airport welcomed more than 84,700 passengers on Saturday.

Holiday travel at Orlando International Airport is expected to break records this year.

The airport is expected to break last year’s record of more than 2.6 million passengers served during the busy holiday season that includes Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's.

Those projections are based on recent traffic numbers at the airport.

On Saturday, more than 84,700 travelers were screened at TSA checkpoints in the airport.

MCO is the busiest airport in Florida, welcoming nearly 60 million passengers annually.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at least three hours before their flight, and to look for alternate modes of transportation to the airport.

