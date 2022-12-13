© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando airport, airlines adjust after jet fuel delivery delay cuts into reserves

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published December 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST
air-passengers-heading-to-their-departure-gates-enter-tsa-precheck-at-orlando-international-airport-access-to-precheck-could-now-be-revoked-for-unruly-passengers
John Raoux
/
AP
Passenger queue for security screening at Orlando International Airport in this 2018 file photo.

A shipment of jet fuel for the Orlando International Airport was delayed last week by fog on the Gulf Coast, according to an OIA spokeswoman.

The airport, one of the busiest in the U.S., uses a lot of jet fuel. So the facility and the airlines had to take steps to make sure they didn't run out.

The first thing airport officials want people to know is that the Orlando International Airport is not out of jet fuel.

But because of its fuel shortage, airlines have been topping off their jets before flying into Orlando.

And some departing flights have been making otherwise unnecessary stops to refuel before reaching their destinations.

Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said the delayed delivery has had "no major impact" and operations should be back to normal in the next couple of days.

She said a tanker has since arrived at port and jet fuel is being delivered by truck.

