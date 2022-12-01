Marion County comes together again to 'Bring the Harvest Home'

Marion County's big annual drive to stock food bank shelves during the holidays culminates Friday at the Ocala Downtown Square.

For the past month, public agencies, businesses and individuals have teamed up to collect donations for Marion County families in need.

The effort -- a holiday tradition since at least 2011 -- is called "Bring the Harvest Home." Donations were collected at fire stations, law enforcement offices, government buildings and public libraries throughout the county.

Anyone wishing to join the effort can drop off non-perishable food items, baby products and toiletries at the Ocala square from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

County officials provided a list of items that local pantries need:



Nonperishable dry foods and foods that go with them (rice, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, crackers, peanut butter and jelly)

Canned meats (corned beef, corned beef hash, ham and tuna)

Canned vegetables and fruit

Baby items (powdered formula, diapers and lotion)

Toiletries (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper)



The donations will go to Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services and the Salvation Army. They'll benefit people in need during the holidays and into the new year.