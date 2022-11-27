-
The donations of food and other supplies will go to Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services and the Salvation Army. They'll benefit people in need during the holidays and into the new year.
Disney employees are in negotiations today with the Walt Disney Company about wages and other crucial needs.
According to the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 604,000 Hispanic businesses across the state, contributing more than $90 billion to the economy.Luis Nieves-Ruiz is the Director of Economic Development at the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council.WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with him at his office to talk about the state of Hispanic business in Central Florida.
Family and friends will gather around the Thanksgiving table this Thursday, but the spread may look a bit different. Inflation has caused the price of…
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup…
Central Floridians are heading to the polls today and issues like inflation are at the top of many voters’ minds. WMFE's Talia Blake caught up with Sean…
2 years ago this week, on Nov. 3, 2020, Floridians voted to gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. At the end of last month, it…
Massive trucks will be racing and flipping around Camping World Stadium on Saturday for Monster Jam. WMFE's Talia Blake caught up with Allen Johnson,…
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, many are assessing and fixing damage from the storm. Stories and Images of flooded homes and businesses…
The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East…
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something…
With fewer assets to erode, and flexibility to change jobs, Gen Z is positioned well for inflation, but that's not how they're seeing it.