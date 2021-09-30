 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


‘Eat Like Walt’ Charts The Culinary History Of Disneyland

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Marcy Carriker Smothers. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


When he opened Disneyland to a preview audience in 1955, Walt Disney declared the 20 eateries at the park a land unto themselves.

Author Marcy Carriker Smothers explores the culinary history of Walt Disney in her book- Eat Like Walt- The Wonderful World of Disney Food.

“My theory [is] that Walt had intended the food to be as immersive and entertaining as the attractions themselves,” says Carricker Smothers.

She joins Intersection to explain the technical innovations Disney introduced at the park’s restaurants, and how his approach to food helped shape the design of the theme park.

This interview first aired on Intersection in February 2018

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

