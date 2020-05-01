 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
East Side of Orlando Gets Mobile Coronavirus Testing Sites

Mobile sites at Ventura Elementary and South Orange Youth Complex offer 200 tests a day, from 9 to 4 Monday through Friday.

Orange County Director of Public Safety Danny Banks says both sites have been fully booked since opening which he says bodes well for the recovery process.

“We’re all very cautious about the reopening and what that means with regard to putting people back together. But the only way we can continue to evaluate the health aspect of that is to continue testing.”

Orange County EMS Medical Director Dr. Christian Zuver says the only requirement to be tested is an online appointment. 

Zuver says improving access to testing throughout the county will help medical experts get a better sense of the spread of the disease. 

“It gives you a better sample of the population to have beside just testing hospitals or just testing known symptomatic patients. But rather to test patients that are symptomatic or not symptomatic.”

Registration information is available in English, Spanish and Creole. 

Spanish-speaking healthcare providers can provide culturally competent services and translation on site.

