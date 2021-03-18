 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
‘Eagle Sharks’ With Wings Roamed Gulf Of Mexico 93M Years Ago

by (WMFE)

Artist's impression showing one eagle shark (Oscar Sanisidro)

Researchers have identified a new species of shark with wings that roamed the Gulf of Mexico in the Cretaceous period.

The so-called “Eagle Shark” looks like a manta ray and shark chimera. Researchers made the discovery from a rare limestone fossil that showed soft tissue impressions in Mexico.

Oscar Sanisidro, a paleontologist at the University of Alcala in Madrid, Spain, is the illustrator who drew the new species: Aquilolamna milarcae.

Finding a fossil shark with remains of these soft tissues, not only the mandible but the rest of the body as in this case, is really, really rare,” Sanisidro said. “It’s super, super rare. And finding a shark as strange and weird in shape as this one is even more.”

He said going forward, paleontologists should be more careful to look for possible soft-tissue marks in fossil records.

“We as paleontologists we might have missed some of the traces of soft tissue in the rocks that from now on we should be more careful about.”

The shark’s large mouth and small teeth suggest it survived off plankton. Check here to read about the study, published in the journal Science. Romain Vullo, the study’s lead author, told Gizmodo that there was no question that it was a shark – but the evolutionary lineage past that is still unknown.


Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

