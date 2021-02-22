 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Dunnellon couple, indicted in Capitol attack conspiracy, are denied release pending trial

This image from a federal criminal complaint shows some members of an alleged conspiracy shortly after they entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. FBI officials added labels indentifying the Oath Keepers, who were wearing tactical gear.

A federal terrorism charge is among the four counts against a Dunnellon couple accused of conspiring with other Oath Keepers in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Because of that, as WMFE’s Joe Byrnes reports, a federal magistrate on Monday ordered them held until trial as a danger to the community.

Kelly Meggs is shown in this photo from the Marion County Jail..

Kelly Meggs and his wife, Connie, appeared in federal court in Ocala wearing jail stripes, cloth masks, shackles and orange slides.

On Jan. 6, images show their group in military-style uniforms, helmets, goggles and patches as they march in single file, hand to shoulder up the steps of the Capitol.

A federal prosecutor detailed evidence of coordination, plans for an armed strike force on standby, and Kelly Meggs’ role as Florida leader of the extremist group.

Christine Bird, attorney for Connie Meggs, said after the hearing that she isn’t what you’d consider a terrorist.

Her role was minor, the lawyer said, and the government approach will stoke conspiracies.

“Why add fuel to the fire here?,” she said after the hearing. “I don’t think … I think eventually that everybody will be punished for their role in it. But the punishment should be appropriate for whatever that individual did.”

She plans to appeal the ruling.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

